Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $3.89 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after acquiring an additional 869,248 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 877.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 916,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,558,000 after acquiring an additional 822,391 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.97. 694,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

