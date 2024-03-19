Shira Ridge Wealth Management Buys Shares of 5,767 iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 149,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.
iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.73. 149,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,407. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $58.09.
iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile
iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares California Muni Bond ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.