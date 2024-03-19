Shira Ridge Wealth Management Acquires 488 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 678,324 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,138,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,775,000 after acquiring an additional 242,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.62. 1,041,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,066. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

