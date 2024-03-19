SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.11

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 59.11 and last traded at 59.01, with a volume of 155841 shares. The stock had previously closed at 57.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 59.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is 51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

