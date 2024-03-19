ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Down 1.1%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $742.80 and last traded at $747.20. 180,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,246,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $755.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $155.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.85, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $763.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $672.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,118,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,800,732,000 after buying an additional 364,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.