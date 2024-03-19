Sera Prognostics (SERA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sera Prognostics Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of SERA opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $280.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.51. Sera Prognostics has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59.
Insider Transactions at Sera Prognostics
In other news, CFO Austin Aerts sold 9,786 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $78,581.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,122.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 27,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $224,815.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,434.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Austin Aerts sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $78,581.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,122.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,432 shares of company stock worth $388,909 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.
