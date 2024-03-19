Sera Prognostics (SERA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sera Prognostics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SERA opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $280.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.51. Sera Prognostics has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59.

Insider Transactions at Sera Prognostics

In other news, CFO Austin Aerts sold 9,786 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $78,581.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,122.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 27,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $224,815.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,434.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Austin Aerts sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $78,581.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,122.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,432 shares of company stock worth $388,909 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sera Prognostics by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 54.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

