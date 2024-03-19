Secret Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and $4.94 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00109484 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18,429.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00035534 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00017445 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003186 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00183677 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

