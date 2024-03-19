Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 57.9% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 80.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.73.

NYSE:SEE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.89. 478,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,625. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

