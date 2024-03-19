Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 363,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 299,817 shares.The stock last traded at $126.36 and had previously closed at $128.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.83.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.90 and a 200-day moving average of $122.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

See Also

