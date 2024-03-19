Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.000-8.200 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.00-8.20 EPS.

Science Applications International Trading Down 10.0 %

SAIC opened at $128.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $145.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Science Applications International by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Science Applications International by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,561,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

