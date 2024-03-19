Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Increased to $143.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $128.40 on Tuesday. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $145.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.90 and a 200-day moving average of $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

