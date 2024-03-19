Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Science Applications International Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of SAIC opened at $128.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $145.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.83.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

