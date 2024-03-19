Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $79.56.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

