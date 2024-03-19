Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 1.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.06. 197,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,255. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $35.23.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

