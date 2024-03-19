Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down to $13.20

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.20, but opened at $12.81. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 107,242 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRRK. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Stock Up 14.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89.

In related news, CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 11,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $182,804.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,551,041.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Scholar Rock news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $39,538.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 11,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $182,804.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,551,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,303 shares of company stock worth $769,490. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth approximately $10,664,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after buying an additional 291,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.