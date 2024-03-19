Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 101.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. 340,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,126. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.89. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $21.17.

In other news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,538.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $39,538.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $234,602.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,202.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,303 shares of company stock worth $769,490. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after buying an additional 2,704,442 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,664,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after buying an additional 1,495,618 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 2,187.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 1,004,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

