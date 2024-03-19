Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 57.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 61,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,333. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $945.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.93. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.53 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SASR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

