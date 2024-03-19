Sanders Morris Harris LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 457.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,511,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,609,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,984,000 after buying an additional 105,704 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,695,000 after buying an additional 718,735 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 85.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,522,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,011,000 after buying an additional 703,322 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,970,000 after buying an additional 145,395 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $54.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

