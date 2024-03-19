Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,955 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,441,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,161,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,284,475.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,441,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,161,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,284,475.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,134,112 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,392 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.65. 1,422,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.20. The stock has a market cap of $291.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

