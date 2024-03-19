Sadot Group (SDOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Sadot Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of SDOT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. 16,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,912. Sadot Group has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sadot Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sadot Group stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 87,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.19% of Sadot Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

