Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target to $2.00

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

ADVM stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.88. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 55,529.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581,844 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,638,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $6,179,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,834 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

