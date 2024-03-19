Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $549.94. The company had a trading volume of 70,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,349. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.54 and a 1-year high of $562.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.