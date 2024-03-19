Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.29 and last traded at $56.34. Approximately 256,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 667,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROOT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Root from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Root has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $796.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.71.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.49) by $0.85. Root had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Root by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Root by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Root in the 1st quarter valued at $924,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Root by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 217,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Root in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

