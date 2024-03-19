Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.07. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 14.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 21,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $89,228.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,049,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,346.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 10,650 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $43,558.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,065,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,441.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 21,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $89,228.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,049,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,346.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 113,866 shares of company stock valued at $466,164. Company insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Articles

