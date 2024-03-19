Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 2.7%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $11.09. 11,029,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 44,060,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

