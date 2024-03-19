Rise Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $66.48. 705,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,769. The stock has a market cap of $216.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $53.74 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.