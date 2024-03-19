Rise Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bunge Global by 77.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 59.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Shares of BG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.63. 70,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,249. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day moving average is $101.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

