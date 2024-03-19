Rise Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Rise Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 99.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 584.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.6% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,815.00.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $14.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,494.46. 39,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,738. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,666.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,503.43. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

