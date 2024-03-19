RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

RF Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

