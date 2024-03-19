Revisor Wealth Management LLC Sells 88,016 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,016 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EELV. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 84,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32,081 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

NYSEARCA EELV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.88. 24,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,691. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $794.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

