Revisor Wealth Management LLC Sells 616 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.38. 278,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,728. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.89 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.83 and a 200 day moving average of $120.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

