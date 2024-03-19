Revisor Wealth Management LLC Sells 589 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.10. The stock had a trading volume of 67,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,852. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.01. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.66 and its 200-day moving average is $228.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.