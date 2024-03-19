Revisor Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,007 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after acquiring an additional 575,649 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.0% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 87,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 46,987 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.43. 5,665,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,789,391. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $450.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.