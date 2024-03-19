Revisor Wealth Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.29.

Cintas Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $624.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $613.47 and a 200-day moving average of $560.94. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $428.68 and a 1 year high of $636.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

