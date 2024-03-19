Revisor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.38. The stock had a trading volume of 688,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,755. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

