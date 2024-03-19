Revisor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.50. 633,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,365. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.43.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

