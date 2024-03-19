Revisor Wealth Management LLC Has $758,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial accounts for approximately 0.9% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,271,000 after buying an additional 111,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,845,000 after buying an additional 74,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.
Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.46. 134,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.15.
Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CINF
Cincinnati Financial Profile
Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.
Read More
