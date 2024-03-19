Revisor Wealth Management LLC Has $326,000 Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,122,411,000 after acquiring an additional 147,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,666,886,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Linde by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,182,870,000 after purchasing an additional 354,506 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,320,000 after purchasing an additional 91,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,518,000 after purchasing an additional 233,348 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.79.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $465.62. 432,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.78. The company has a market capitalization of $224.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $331.95 and a 12-month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

