Revisor Wealth Management LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 984.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ATO traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.39. 122,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,086. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.05 and a 200-day moving average of $112.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

