Revisor Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $316,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE O traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $52.18. 1,627,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,350,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

