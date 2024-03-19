Revisor Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 9.5% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.82. 526,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,213. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
