Revisor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,364,000 after buying an additional 186,705 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 163.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 35,256 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.97. 67,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,483. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.09. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

