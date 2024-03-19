Revisor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 112.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after buying an additional 1,151,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,706,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.01. 32,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $252.85.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 146.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.58.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

