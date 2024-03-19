Revisor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,812,000 after buying an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after buying an additional 40,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,418,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $184.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,609. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $187.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

