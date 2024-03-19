Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,014,019 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,424,595 shares.The stock last traded at $80.52 and had previously closed at $80.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.30.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.58.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $1,761,977.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,738,273. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $1,761,977.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,738,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,792 shares of company stock worth $31,016,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

