Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.779 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

TSE:QSR opened at C$109.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.27. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$83.60 and a 1-year high of C$112.12.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.44 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 38.19%. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 6.3434164 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.02, for a total value of C$137,306.40. In related news, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 1,320 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.02, for a total transaction of C$137,306.40. Also, Senior Officer Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.20, for a total transaction of C$6,121,298.40. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,525 shares of company stock worth $12,100,550. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

