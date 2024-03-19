Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Holdings Lifted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.35% of Resources Connection worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Resources Connection by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RGP opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $437.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $163.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGP

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.