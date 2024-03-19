ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.30.

Insider Activity

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $191.01. 120,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,585. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.74%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.