Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.29 on Friday. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.
Institutional Trading of Remark
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Remark by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,328 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Remark by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,411,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of Remark by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Remark during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
