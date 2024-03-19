Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of RGLS opened at $2.36 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

